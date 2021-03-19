ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Minister reviews RPSEZ progress

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The work carried out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the development to setup Rashakai is the first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Public Private Partnership (PPP), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday.

The minister chaired a progress review meeting on the development and groundbreaking of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone (RPSEZ) under the CPEC framework.

The minister was informed that the Zone is getting a very encouraging response as more than 2000 investors had indicated in setting up their units in the SEZ. All such applicants will be processed in a transparent manner to allocate appropriate space within the Zone.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of work at the SEZ.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar PPP SEZ KPEZDMC Special Economic Zone Taimur Khan Jhagra

