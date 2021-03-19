ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Worrisome Covid situation in Punjab

Anisur Rahman 19 Mar 2021

That the Covid situation in Punjab is terrible is a fact. According media reports, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that Punjab is contributing 55 percent to the national Covid-19 mortality rate. It is also said that major hospitals in Punjab have run out of Covid-19 beds.

The surge in number of Covid cases and concomitant deaths is largely due to the fact that people have thrown caution to the wind and started conducting themselves in a way that is not considered sensible or careful. In other words, there exist little or no observance of SOPs at public places in particular. The situation is ripe for the re-imposition of lockdowns. We must take the third wave pandemic challenge seriously.

ANISUR RAHMAN (LAHORE)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdowns NCOC SOPs pandemic Covid situation

Anisur Rahman

Worrisome Covid situation in Punjab

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.