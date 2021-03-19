Electricity from solid waste: ‘Project a milestone for Sindh’

KARACHI: The project of generating electricity from solid waste will prove to be a milestone in meeting the prosperity and energy needs of the province, Sindh secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said.

Najam expressed these views in an informal discussion after a meeting held at the Energy Department office.

According to Sindh LG secretary, the effort to generate energy from waste is a developed and enlightened vision of Sindh government, which the Local Government Department and the Energy Department are working together to implement. Najam Ahmad Shah said the Solid Waste Management Board is playing a key role in making this project a success and the process of consultation with the Energy Department is ongoing.

According to the LG secretary, merit and transparency have been given top most priority in all the phases to make the entire process successful.

He said the services of world class experts and the most trusted consulting firms would be availed and the dream of making the province brighter and developed would be fulfilled in any case.

The secretary hoped that this noble initiative of the Sindh government would not only usher in a new era of modernity and progressivism but would also inspire others to be individualistic and innovative.

