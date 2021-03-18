World
Germany condemns Turkey's crackdown on pro-Kurdish party
- "A party ban can only be the very last resort in a democracy. The case of HDP raises considerable doubt on proportionality," said a foreign ministry spokesman.
18 Mar 2021
BERLIN: Germany on Thursday condemned Ankara's crackdown on Turkey's pro-Kurdish party HDP, warning that it cast doubt on the rule of law in the country.
"A party ban can only be the very last resort in a democracy. The case of HDP raises considerable doubt on proportionality," said a foreign ministry spokesman after a prosecutor asked the country's top court to shut the party down.
The expulsion from parliament of an HDP politician, as well as "criminal proceedings against numerous MPs and members of the HDP are all part of a development that calls into question the rule of law in Turkey," added the spokesman.
