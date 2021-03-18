ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey rebuffs criticism of crackdown on pro-Kurdish party

  • The Turkish foreign ministry responded by saying that comments from "some countries" it did not name "were incompatible with the principle of the rule of law".
AFP 18 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Thursday told foreign countries to keep out of its domestic affairs after Western powers uniformly condemned its bid to shut down the main pro-Kurdish party.

The top public prosecutor in Ankara on Wednesday demanded that the leftist opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) be dissolved over its alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

The 609-page indictment put before the Constitutional Court accuses the HDP of being a threat to the "indivisible integrity of the state" and seeks to ban more than 600 party members from engaging in politics for five years.

The US State Department said the ban would "further undermine" democracy in Turkey and the European Union said it was "deeply concerned" since the party's closure "would violate the rights of millions of voters in Turkey".

"Criminal proceedings against numerous MPs and members of the HDP are all part of a development that calls into question the rule of law in Turkey," a German foreign ministry spokesman added in Berlin.

The Turkish foreign ministry responded by saying that comments from "some countries" it did not name "were incompatible with the principle of the rule of law".

"We invite those... who dare to meddle in our domestic affairs to respect the judicial process led by independent courts," it said.

Turkey is under fire from Western governments over the independence of its judiciary.

Critics accuse President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of stacking the courts with supporters and using them to muzzle opponents since surviving a failed coup attempt in 2016.

The HDP in particular has been on the radar of Turkish officials over its alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK have been waging an insurgency since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands and is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

The HDP has seen dozens of its mayors dismissed over alleged terror links.

The party's former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas -- a two-time rival to Erdogan in presidential elections -- has been kept in detention since 2016 despite calls from European Court of Human Rights demanding his release.

The chief public prosecutor alleges in his indictment that the HDP is "organically" linked to the PKK.

Erdogan's press aide Fahrettin Altun tweeted on Wednesday that "it is an indisputable fact that HDP has organic ties to PKK".

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday also stripped HDP lawmaker and rights defender Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat over a social media post that the courts ruled had promoted terrorist propaganda.

The post featured a news article urging the government to take a step toward peace with the PKK.

Turkey domestic affairs HDP pro Kurdish party

Turkey rebuffs criticism of crackdown on pro-Kurdish party

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters