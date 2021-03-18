PM announces to launch a plan next month regarding food security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to launch a plan next month regarding food security.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said master plans are being prepared for the big cities which will encourage vertical construction and help check their haphazard growth.

The Prime Minister said a struggle has been waged against the land grabbers. He pointed out that two hundred billion rupees of land has been recovered in Punjab from the land mafia.

Imran Khan said special courts have also been established for early disposal of cases relating to overseas Pakistanis.

He said giving incentives in the construction sector will also yield positive results. He said the construction sector will flourish owing to the steps taken by the government. He said the government is committed to provide ease to the general public.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister was confident that the impact of projects including the one in housing sector will be visible in the next two and a half years of the government.