ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip on fears of fund outflow

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 1.11% to end at 14,557.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 1.17% to close at 49,216.52.
  • India's central bank may have to delay the start of liquidity normalisation by three months amid the rising cases, analysts say.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped into a sell-off on Thursday, closing more than 1% lower for a second straight session, on fears of foreign institutional investors shunning emerging markets following the US Federal Reserve's dovish stance.

"US 10-year yields are now up to 1.72%, its highest since January last year and it is tough to ignore sentiment from the bond market which is spilling over to equity markets," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio manager, Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 1.11% to end at 14,557.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 1.17% to close at 49,216.52.

Both the indexes had advanced roughly 1% each earlier in the session amid broad-based gains, as global sentiment was boosted after the US central bank pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

Indian benchmark indexes have now fallen every day so far this week. Rising COVID-19 cases domestically have also weighed on market sentiment.

The country reported its highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months on Thursday.

India's central bank may have to delay the start of liquidity normalisation by three months amid the rising cases, analysts say.

In domestic trading, selling was broad based, with almost all major sectors closing in the red. Information technology stocks were the biggest losers, with the Nifty IT index closing down 3.09%.

Software services provider Infosys Ltd fell 3.6% and was the top drag on the Nifty 50.

Amongst individual stocks, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ended 5% lower after a report that India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an inspection of a Edelweiss unit's books after a whistleblower complaint.

Meanwhile, equities in Asia held on to gains after the Fed's views but US futures slipped due to rising bond yields.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian benchmark indexes

Indian shares slip on fears of fund outflow

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters