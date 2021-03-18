ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Mar 18, 2021
Business & Finance

PM Khan assures to allocate more funds for housing program

  • The Prime Minister assured to allocate more funds for the housing program with the increase in the revenue of the government so that the working and the salaried class could build their houses.
Ali Ahmed 18 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has said that banks have allocated Rs 380 billion to provide loans for houses.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with allotment of houses and flats to working-class under Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The Prime Minister said it is very difficult for the salaried class, workers, and laborers to construct or purchase a house in the cities due to soaring prices of land. He said the government has started Naya Pakistan Housing Program with a new mindset to provide support to these segments of the society to own a house.

He pointed out that the government has introduced legislation under which the banks will provide loans at a five percent interest rate for the construction of houses. He directed the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure that these loans are easily available to the people. He said these loans can be repaid over a period of twenty years.

The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for each household, he said.

The Prime Minister assured to allocate more funds for the housing program with the increase in the revenue of the government so that the working and the salaried class could build their houses.

Imran Khan said there is a boom in the construction industry due to the incentives given by the present government. He said this will not only lead to wealth creation but also provide job opportunities to the youth.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari said in the first phase of this project completed by Workers Welfare Fund, 1008 flats and 500 houses have been constructed.

These are being given to the workers on the basis of proprietary rights. He said in the next phase 1504 more units will be constructed. He said this project is the beginning of providing low cost and affordable houses to the weak segments of the society.

Pakistan SBP Imran Khan housing loan Naya Pakistan Housing Zulfi Bukhari

