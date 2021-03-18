ANL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.85%)
HUBC 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
PPL 87.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.42%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,861 Decreased By ▼ -36.29 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,030 Decreased By ▼ -258.24 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,354 Decreased By ▼ -96.44 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,772 Decreased By ▼ -107.01 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
ECB stress testing broader economy over climate risk

  • "In the absence of further climate policies, the costs to companies arising from extreme weather events rise substantially, and greatly increase their probability of default."
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank is stress testing the broader economy to assess the economic risk of climate change three decades into the future, the bank's vice president said on Thursday.

While full results of the test, which includes four million companies worldwide and almost all euro zone banks, will be published in mid-2021, early results show there is a clear benefit to early action, Luis de Guindos said.

"The biggest polluting firms, together with those in regions that are the most vulnerable to physical risk, could be exposed to up to four times as much climate risk as the average firm over the next 30 years," de Guindos said in a blog post.

"In the absence of further climate policies, the costs to companies arising from extreme weather events rise substantially, and greatly increase their probability of default."

