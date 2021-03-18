ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.47%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.88%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Hong Kong stocks begin with rally

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 283.49 points, to 29,317.61.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped nearly one percent at the open on Thursday morning following a strong performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the Federal Reserve's upbeat assessment of the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 283.49 points, to 29,317.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.09 points, to 3,449.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.19 percent, or 4.16 points, to 2,222.43.

