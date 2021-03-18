PPP renders countless sacrifices for democracy: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Ex-senator Rehman Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is a real democratic party in the country and knows well the democratic norms and values and has rendered countless sacrifices for democracy.

Talking to media, he said that former President Asif Ali Zardari’s speech in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday’s meeting was very clear and democratic as the same decision was taken in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting which was put before the PDM. He said the CEC is the supreme body of the party which had unanimously decided not to resign from the Parliament. He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has never said that PDM is dissolved or dismantled but expressed his democratic opinion and the party stance but propaganda is being spread against PDM regarding Zardari’s statement.

The PPP senior leader said that Asif Ali Zardari’s advice to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to actively participate in the democratic movement was based on facts and his political wisdom. He said that today Maulana Fazl Rehman has also advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan endorsing the statement of Asif Ali Zardari.

To a question about Maulana’s annoyance in the PDM meeting, Senator A Rehman Malik said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman had the right to be angry as Maulana Ghafoor Haidri could not bag the seven votes of PDM while contesting elections for Deputy Chair of the Senate”. He urged that PDM must investigate to know those seven Senators from PDM who did not vote for Ghafoor Haideri for Deputy Chairman Senate. He expressed that if those seven Senators who stabbed back PDM were not identified, the PDM will face the same in the future.

Senator Malik said PPP is still under attack, cases are still going on against us as just today Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail was rejected. He said that Asif Ali Zardari made the parliament powerful, finalised the National Finance Commission Award for the provinces and gave autonomy to the provinces through the 18th Constitution Amendment.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan is currently passing through numerous problems including political turmoil and polarization resultantly inflation and unemployment are on a continuous rise and life of the poor is getting difficult with each passing day. He warned if inflation is not controlled, the whole country will become part of PDM and will come on roads to march against the government. He said that at every traffic signal, one finds dozens of people begging including educated youth due to poverty, price hike, and unemployment. He said that the inflation will rise further and the Pakistani rupee will more depreciate as the government has given full autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan which is under the direct influence of IMF now.

