ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
PTA inspects Mobile Service quality on Pakistan’s highways

  • The survey results reveal that good 3G coverage is available throughout GT Road, whereas Indus Highway has adequate 3G coverage with patchy 4G coverage.
Ali Ahmed 17 Mar 2021

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey of GT Road (Lahore to Peshawar) and Indus Highway (Peshawar to Karachi) from 22nd to 24th February 2021.

The survey was conducted to measure the performance of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in terms of mobile coverage, service availability, and quality. The survey results reveal that good 3G coverage is available throughout GT Road, whereas Indus Highway has adequate 3G coverage with patchy 4G coverage.

Overall, satisfactory voice, SMS and data services are available on both highways.

However, few anomalies have been observed in voice and SMS QoS parameters of all CMOs throughout GT Road (from Lahore to Peshawar) and Indus Highway (from Peshawar to Karachi). CMOs have met the 3G and 4G signal strength and User Data Throughput on the entire GT Road, while, on Indus Highway, 3G signal strength of CMOs was found in compliance with license standard, whereas, 4G signal strength was below the license standard.

CMOs have been directed to rectify the issues highlighted by PTA, optimize mobile network so as to improve Key Performance Indicators up-to-the license standards, and also plan additional resources/sites throughout the above-stated routes.

Pakistan PTA survey Indus Highway MOBILE SERVICE QUALITY GT ROad

