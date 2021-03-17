COVID-19 positivity rate jumps up to 8.4% in Islamabad

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in the federal capital has jumped up to 8.4 percent on Wednesday.

As per the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad as of today (Wednesday). This is also the highest number of cases reported in Islamabad in a single day this year.

The official said that about 5,260 tests were conducted in Islamabad during past 24 hours, out of which 443 came back positive.

Given the alarming numbers, the health official warned against the imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he stressed.