Pakistan
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps up to 8.4% in Islamabad
17 Mar 2021
The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in the federal capital has jumped up to 8.4 percent on Wednesday.
As per the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad as of today (Wednesday). This is also the highest number of cases reported in Islamabad in a single day this year.
“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he stressed.
