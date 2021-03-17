Air Chief pays farewell call on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The Army Chief lauded the services of the Air Chief during a long and illustrious career, especially his role during Operation Swift Retort when Pakistan shot down two Indian jets and cooperation in fight against terrorism.