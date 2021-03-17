Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
K.S.B.Pumps Company Limited 17-03-2021 12:00
Dandot Cement Comapany Ltd 17-03-2021 15:30
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 18-03-2021 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 18-03-2021 16:00
Packages Limited 19-03-2021 13:30
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 19-03-2021 11:30
Atlas Honda Limited 20-03-2021 11:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-03-2021 11:00
Al Ghazi Tractors Limited 22-03-2021 18:30
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-03-2021 10:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.