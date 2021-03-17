Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 156.88 156.88 156.84 156.63 156.56 156.47 156.31
EUR 187.27 187.34 187.41 187.27 187.33 187.34 187.27
GBP 217.66 217.67 217.64 217.35 217.29 217.18 216.97
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.