Pakistan
ATC grants bail to secretary IHC bar
- The court seeks the arguments on bail applications of Tassadiq Hanif and other lawyers and adjourned the hearing till March 22.
16 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail before arrest to newly elected secretary of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar Tassaduq Hanif in a case of attack and vandalism on the Chief Justice's block in the High Court on February 8.
The judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan's court after hearing the arguments of the lawyers ordered to grant interim bail in exchange of bail bonds of Rs. 100,000.
The court seeks the arguments on bail applications of Tassadiq Hanif and other lawyers and adjourned the hearing till March 22.
