ECP dismisses PPP’s plea against issuance of funds

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Irshad Qaiser, a member from Khyber Paktunkhwa, heard the petition. After hearing the arguments, ECP declared PPP's petition non-maintainable.

The plea was submitted and argued by PPP’s Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.