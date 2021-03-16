Pakistan
ECP dismisses PPP’s plea against issuance of funds
- The plea was submitted and argued by PPP’s Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.
16 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers.
A three-member ECP bench headed by Irshad Qaiser, a member from Khyber Paktunkhwa, heard the petition. After hearing the arguments, ECP declared PPP's petition non-maintainable.
The plea was submitted and argued by PPP’s Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
ECP dismisses PPP’s plea against issuance of funds
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments