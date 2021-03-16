ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.68%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 88.80 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.3%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.19%)
DGKC 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.65%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.41%)
FCCL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.79%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.34%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.64%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.89%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.89 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.69%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,815 Increased By ▲ 12.76 (0.27%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 133.26 (0.54%)
KSE100 44,877 Increased By ▲ 37.39 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,650 Increased By ▲ 52.28 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia investment slump shows need for structural reforms: World Bank

  • Firas Raad, World Bank country manager for Malaysia, said reforms would revitalise Malaysia's investment credentials and boost growth.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia risks falling behind in the regional competition for foreign investments due to longstanding policy and structural issues, as it comes in "striking distance" of becoming a high-income nation, the World Bank said.

Foreign direct investments to Malaysia fell 56% to $3.4 billion in 2020, a government report said this month, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered its trade-reliant economy.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in a January report said FDI into Malaysia fell 68% last year, the worst rate in Southeast Asia.

Foreign inflows should remain subdued as Malaysia lags in reforms to policies that drove its 1970s to 1990s boom, said Richard Record, the bank's lead economist for Malaysia.

"The policies and the tools and approaches that worked well in the past, are probably not the same tools and approaches that will be needed in the future," Record told Reuters ahead of Tuesday's launch of the bank's flagship report on Malaysia.

He said there was uncertainty about Malaysia's vision and what it can offer investors compared to regional peers.

Malaysia last year suffered its worst economic performance since the Asian Financial Crisis, contracting 5.6%, largely due to the pandemic.

In its report, "Aiming High - Navigating the next stage of Malaysia's development" - the World Bank expects Malaysia to achieve high-income and developed nation status somewhere between 2024 and 2028.

However, its "escape velocity" from middle income status is slower than other countries that reached high-income status, partly due to many factors within policymakers' control, Record said.

Malaysia's economy grew on average 4% annually over the past decade, a marked deceleration from the 9% yearly growth from 1967 to 1997, according to the report.

Record said Malaysia needs high quality foreign investment to boost growth, but that requires broad reforms in everything from the education system and labour participation to its investment promotional framework.

Firas Raad, World Bank country manager for Malaysia, said reforms would revitalise Malaysia's investment credentials and boost growth.

"While other countries sprinted into high income and developed nation status, Malaysia is jogging slowly," Raad said.

UNITED NATIONS Malaysia FDI COVID19 Richard Record Foreign inflows

Malaysia investment slump shows need for structural reforms: World Bank

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters