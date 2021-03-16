ANL 31.81 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.58%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
DGKC 124.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.05%)
EPCL 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.79%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.22%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.88%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.97%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (0.09%)
BR30 24,645 Increased By ▲ 81.49 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,828 Decreased By ▼ -11.24 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,621 Increased By ▲ 24.14 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-year high on Chinese supply worries

  • CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a 100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

HANOI: Shanghai aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than 9-1/2 years on Tuesday, as supply concerns in top consumer China rose after an aluminium hub ordered power cuts and industrial production shutdowns.

The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major aluminium producing region, ordered the shutdowns as part of the nation's plan to reduce carbon emissions.

CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a 100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan ($2,765.94) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.

The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.

Shanghai copper Shanghai rebar Shanghai aluminium Shanghai aluminium prices

Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-year high on Chinese supply worries

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters