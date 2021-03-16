Shanghai aluminium hits 9-1/2-year high on Chinese supply worries

HANOI: Shanghai aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than 9-1/2 years on Tuesday, as supply concerns in top consumer China rose after an aluminium hub ordered power cuts and industrial production shutdowns.

The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major aluminium producing region, ordered the shutdowns as part of the nation's plan to reduce carbon emissions.

CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a 100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan ($2,765.94) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.

The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.