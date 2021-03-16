ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.81%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 87.99 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (6.32%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.3%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.24%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.51%)
TRG 138.50 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (7.38%)
UNITY 29.97 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.97%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.02%)
BR30 24,665 Increased By ▲ 100.86 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,766 Decreased By ▼ -72.72 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,584 Decreased By ▼ -13.77 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars tread water ahead of Fed policy decision

  • The three-year government bond futures contract was slightly lower at 99.73 while the 10-year contract was five ticks higher at 98.255.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed against the greenback on Tuesday as the market waited to see whether the US Federal Reserve March 17 monetary policy decision addresses the recent spike in bond yields.

The Aussie dollar was trading only three basis points lower at $0.7752, in between its seven-week range of $0.75 and $0.80. It faces resistance at $0.7787 and has support at around $0.7714.

The New Zealand dollar was unchanged at $0.7199, far from its 2 1/2-year high of $0.7464 on Feb. 25, but also away from its recent trough of $0.7100 on Feb. 5.

"The market is really sitting tight waiting for the Fed decision, because the huge move in US bond yields has been so key that the market really needs to see what they plan to do," said Steven Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

While there are some expectations that the Fed might try to calm bond markets - yields have risen some 60 bps since the last Fed meeting - the consensus view is Fed Chief Jerome Powell will not make changes to policy settings.

"However, if they start to take some kind of policy action, like buying bonds further down the curve to push yields lower, then we could see the US dollar move sharply lower and the Australian dollar press higher.

In Australia, the release of the central bank's March meeting minutes, where it reiterated rate increases would be unlikely until at least 2024, had little impact on the currency.

Yields on Australian three-year government bonds were little changed at 0.103%, far from the 0.188% they jumped to late last month during a global bond sell-off.

The three-year government bond futures contract was slightly lower at 99.73 while the 10-year contract was five ticks higher at 98.255.

New Zealand government bonds were trading higher with yields 6-8 basis points lower at the long end of the curve.

Yuan Yen Aussie dollar New Zealand dollars US dollar Steven Dooley APAC currency

Australia, NZ dollars tread water ahead of Fed policy decision

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters