ANL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.39%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 83.99 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.49%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.18%)
EPCL 48.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.4%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.05%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
HASCOL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.97%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
JSCL 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.47%)
PRL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.52%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.7%)
TRG 133.65 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.62%)
UNITY 29.23 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.38%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By ▼ -27.62 (-0.58%)
BR30 24,440 Decreased By ▼ -123.96 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,599 Decreased By ▼ -240.32 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,505 Decreased By ▼ -92.32 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday directed the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) to hold a meeting with provincial chief ministers to keep a check on prices of wheat flour to avoid any artificial price hike.

The minister while chairing weekly meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, vegetable ghee, chicken and eggs during the last week.

The meeting was told that the weekly sensitive price index (SPI) recorded a decrease of 0.57% wherein prices of 07 basic items registered a decline and 18 commodities remained stable. The overall release position of wheat was reviewed during the meeting and finance minister directed the concerned officials to ensure smooth supply of wheat at affordable prices across the country.

The Ministry of Industries and Production updated the committee that the sugarcane crushing season has ended. The overall production is higher as compared to the last year. Upon this, the finance minister directed the provincial governments and other stakeholders to provide estimates regarding additional demand for sugar to the Ministry of Industries and Production for effective planning during the current year.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that his ministry is already working on various measures for provision of ghee/oil at reasonable price. In addition, he said that the Utility Stores Corporations would ensure availability of ghee at a subsidized price under “Ramazan Relief Package” through its chain of outlets during the holy month.

The finance minister acknowledged the provision of basic items by the Utility Stores Corporations at subsidized rates and directed MD USC to ensure availability of essential items at respective outlets across the country.

He reiterated commitment of the government to provide maximum relief to the general public through provision of basic commodities at fair prices.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Additional Secretary Ministry of National Food. Security and Research, Member Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation (Passco), Member Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Corporation and senior officials of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar Syed Fakhar Imam Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sensitive Price Index NPMC SPI Dr Waqar Masood NFS&R

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.