Gujjar Nullah: Major anti-encroachment drive begins

NNI 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: A major anti-encroachment operation along the city’s Gujjar Nullah being launched from Monday under deployment of the law enforcement agencies.

“All preparations have been completed and encroachments at Gujjar Nullah have been divided in three parts for the drive,” officials said.

Heavy machinery has been deployed at the place of the operation, which will be headed by senior director anti-encroachment department Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui.

The first phase of the operation will be launched from Shafeeque More to Landi Kotal Chowrangi while the second phase will be started from Landi Kotal Chowrangi to DMC office. Third and final phase of the anti-encroachment drive will be from the DMC office to the Lyari River, according to officials.

Paramilitary Rangers have been summoned to provide security cover for maintenance of the law and order. SSP Central and DG Enforcement’s teams have also been called for the anti-encroachment operation. Recently, the land and anti-encroachment department had demanded cancellation of lease to the plots alongside the storm water drains.

In a letter addressed to the Director General Katchi Abadis and DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the anti-encroachment department had demanded cancellation of lease agreements of the plots adjacent to Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah.

The leased plots are main hurdle in implementation of expansion projects of the storm water drains, the letter read.

“The work on these projects can be continued unhindered after cancellation of leased plots.”

Karachi’s drainage system is being remodeled following devastating rains past monsoon in the city due to choking of rain drains and major nullahs. The experts put forward their recommendations advising restoration of the rain drains and storm water drainage in their original shape by removing the structures flanked by nullahs.

