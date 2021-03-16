Illegal appointment case: NAB summons JUI-F leader

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani in illegal appointment case.

An official source said that NAB Rawalpindi has issued notice to Durrani to appear before it on March 17 for recording his statement in illegal appointment and assets beyond known sources of income case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021