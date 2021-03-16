ANL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.73%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.8%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
DGKC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.33%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
FFBL 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.72%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.73%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,780 Decreased By ▼ -22.01 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,481 Decreased By ▼ -83.15 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,591 Decreased By ▼ -248.43 (-0.55%)
KSE30 18,500 Decreased By ▼ -96.83 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
UK PM backs police chief despite protest crackdown

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday backed London’s police chief amid outrage about her officers’ handling of a high-profile vigil for a murdered woman.

Johnson said he still had full confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and supported her request for a review into how the force handled the gathering on Saturday.

Dick came under fire after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators on Saturday.

They had assembled to pay tribute to Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared on March 3 and whose body was found last week. A Met Police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

“The police do have a very, very difficult job. But there’s no question that the scenes that we saw were very distressing,” Johnson said.

“The reality is that the country is united still in shock and grief about what happened to Sarah Everard and we must do everything we can to find the answers.”

Dick was expected to join Johnson at a meeting of the government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce and has resisted mounting calls for her to quit.

She said was “more determined, not less” to remain in her post.

Everard’s disappearance and death have ignited debate across Britain about women’s safety in public spaces.

It has also cast a shadow over the government’s push to grant the police greater powers to crack down on disruptive protests.

Saturday’s event had been banned on coronavirus safety grounds. Police said they moved to act because of public health fears.

