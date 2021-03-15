Asad Qaiser, Babar Awan discuss legislation process in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Monday and held a detailed discussion on expediting the legislation process in the parliament.

They agreed to constitute a committee for constitutional and electoral reforms. The committee is to be headed by the Speaker National Assembly.

Both the treasury and opposition benches will be given equal representation in the committee. The committee will review the legal and constitutional aspects of granting interim provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. The committee will revisit the electoral reforms bill.

In his remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said it is imperative to address the questions raised on the Senate elections. He said electoral reform is need of the hour.

The Speaker said the government and the opposition parties should address the matters of public importance through legislation. He said there is a need to look forward whilst forgetting the past.