World
Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar: witnesses
- Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.
15 Mar 2021
YANGON: Five anti-coup protesters were killed at demonstrations in Myanmar on Monday, according to witnesses and residents, a day after the country saw its highest death toll since the military seized power.
In the central city of Myingyan, "three people including a woman... were killed with gunshots," said a resident, adding that they had to retrieve the injured from the streets.
Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.
"One of them was shot in his chest and died... another one was shot in the head."
The fresh violence comes after Myanmar saw at least 44 dead in anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday -- making it the deadliest day since the February 1 coup.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar: witnesses
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera
Read more stories
Comments