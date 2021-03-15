Spot gold may test resistance at $1,746

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,746 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $1,761-$1,783 range.

The bounce from the March 8 low of 1,676.10 consists of three waves. The wave c is unfolding towards $1,746, the 86.4% projection level of a downtrend from $1,875.26.

The current readings of the trending signals are that the downtrend remains intact. However, once gold breaks $1,761, the downtrend from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01 would be likely to reverse.

A break below $1,716 could be the very early warning signal that the downtrend may have resumed. On the daily chart, gold has cleared a resistance at $1,724, it is expected to rise towards $1,769.

A dotted trendline suggests a lower target around $1,750. The rise is driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by a downward wave 5.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.