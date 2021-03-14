ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
World

A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000: monitor

  • The war has forced more than half the country's pre-war population to flee their homes.
AFP 14 Mar 2021

BEIRUT: The overall death toll for Syria's civil war has reached 388,652 since it began a decade ago this month, a war monitor said on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the figures includes almost 117,388 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.

Attacks by the Syrian regime and allied militia forces accounted for the majority of civilian deaths, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on sources inside Syria for its reports.

The Observatory's previous tally was issued in December and stood at more than 387,000.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 2020 saw the lowest annual death toll since the war began with just over 10,000 deaths.

Battles slowed this year as a ceasefire held in northwestern Syria and attention turned to containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Observatory also documented at least 16,000 deaths in government prisons and detention centres since the conflict erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

It said, however, that the real number was likely higher because its tally does no include 88,000 people believed to have died of torture in regime prisons.

Today the Damascus government controls more than 60 percent of Syria after a string of Russia-backed victories against jihadists and rebels since 2015.

Among the regions still beyond its reach are the last rebel enclave of Idlib in the northwest, Turkish-held areas along the northern border, and northeastern parts of the country held by US-backed Kurdish forces.

The war has forced more than half the country's pre-war population to flee their homes.

Some 200,000 people have gone missing, according to the war monitor.

Syria Syria's civil war

