Pakistan
Qureshi visits Sanjrani to felicitate on his re-election as Senate chairman
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited the residence of Sadiq Sanjrani to extend greetings on his re-election as chairman of the Senate.
Sadiq Sanjrani received the foreign minister on his arrival at the Chairman Senate House.
Qureshi said the win of Sadiq Sanjrani was in fact the victory of Imran Khan’s ideology. The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s defeat proved that those using the money to buy the votes had to face the embarrassment.
The Senate chairman thanked the foreign minister for visiting him.
