ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

  • “Employing drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour,” says the PM.
  • The authority is formed for the purpose of putting in place an institutionalised mechanism to facilitate development and regulation of the sector.
BR Web Desk 13 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority (CDA).

As per details, the authority is formed for the purpose of putting in place an institutionalised mechanism to facilitate development and regulation of the sector. It would be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft systems in the country.

Moreover, it would also decide on matters related to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination and issuance of drone permits.

The authority would be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, besides initiation of legal proceedings under the prevailing civil and criminal laws.

Addressing to the meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Employing drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.”

“Establishment of drone authority will not only fill the existing vacuum due to non-availability of law to regulate this important sector but will also be instrumental in promotion and domestic production of this critical technology,” said khan.

Furthermore, the Premier said that effective use of drone technology in various sectors will help in resource optimisation and better service delivery.

The authority will be headed by secretary aviation division, while, it will also include senior-level representation from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Ministry of Defence Production, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Pakistan CAA PM Imran PAF CDA defence ministry Civil Drone Authority Drone Authority

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters