New connections: Sindh govt, KE join hands

Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric and Sindh Energy Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, which formalizes the launch of a web portal that will simplify and improve the process of getting a new electricity connection.

This portal connects K-Electric, Electric Inspectorates (Karachi Region-I & II) and consumers on a single platform so that work commencement report (WCR), test form and fitness certificates can be acquired in a transparent manner without any delays.

These documents are prerequisites for energizing of an electricity connection by K-Electric. Upon Sindh Investment Department's request, K-Electric developed the portal which is a web-based platform. Investment Department is the lead agency for the implementation of Doing Business Reform Agenda within the Sindh government. This web portal is an important milestone of that agenda and will positively impact Pakistan's rank in the World Bank's Doing Business Index.

At the signing ceremony, Secretary Investment Department Asif Ikram, who leads the reform agenda in Sindh, appreciated the K-Electric, Energy Department and the Doing Business Reform Unit within the Investment Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

