New ransomware strain exploits Microsoft Exchange security flaw

WASHINGTON: A new strain of ransomware has emerged which exploits a security flaw in Microsoft Exchange servers, signaling potentially damaging consequences from a high-profile hack.

Microsoft and other security researchers said the new ransomware dubbed "DearCry" was showing up in servers affected by the breach attributed to a Chinese hacker group.

"We have detected and are now blocking a new family of ransomware being used after an initial compromise of unpatched on-premises Exchange Servers," said a tweet from Microsoft Security Intelligence. Other researchers including Michael Gillespie, founder of the ID Ransomware service, noted the new strain of malware on Thursday, which could lead to a new wave of ransomware attacks that encrypt computer systems and seek to extract payments from operators. This is the latest sign that the security flaw which became public this month could open the door to a variety of hackers, cybercriminals and cyberespionage operators.