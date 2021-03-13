Markets
LME official prices
13 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2196.50 2159.00 9062.50 1934.50 16434.00 30995.00 2784.00 2310.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2196.50 2159.00 9062.50 1934.50 16434.00 30995.00 2784.00 2310.00
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2181.50 9048.00 1960.50 16467.00 26100.00 2810.00 2326.00
3-months Seller 2209.50 2181.50 9048.00 1960.50 16467.00 26100.00 2810.00 2326.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24285.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24285.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
