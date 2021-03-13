LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.

================================================================================================== Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac Alloy ================================================================================================== Cash Buyer 2196.50 2159.00 9062.50 1934.50 16434.00 30995.00 2784.00 2310.00 Cash Seller & Settlement 2196.50 2159.00 9062.50 1934.50 16434.00 30995.00 2784.00 2310.00 3-months Buyer 2209.50 2181.50 9048.00 1960.50 16467.00 26100.00 2810.00 2326.00 3-months Seller 2209.50 2181.50 9048.00 1960.50 16467.00 26100.00 2810.00 2326.00 15-months Buyer - - - - - 24285.00 - - 15-months Seller - - - - - 24285.00 - - 27-months Buyer - - - - - - - - 27-months Seller - - - - - - - - ==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021