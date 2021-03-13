Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (March 12, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12.03.2021 VALUE 12.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0659% PA 0.6841% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0564% PA 0.6936% PA For 12 months 0.0286% PA 0.9036% PA For 2 Years 0.0286% PA 1.4036% PA For 3 Years 0.0286% PA 1.6536% PA For 4 years 0.0286% PA 1.9036% PA For 5 years 0.0286% PA 2.0286% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 12.03.2021 VALUE 12.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1728% PA 0.5773% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1544% PA 0.5956% PA For 12 Months -0.0960% PA 0.7790% PA For 2 Years -0.0960% PA 1.2790% PA For 3 Years -0.0960% PA 1.5290% PA For 4 years -0.0960% PA 1.7790% PA For 5 years -0.0960% PA 1.9040% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 12.03.2021 VALUE 12.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.3009% PA 1.0509% PA For 12 Months 0.2736% PA 1.1486% PA For 2 Years 0.2736% PA 1.6486% PA For 3 Years 0.2736% PA 1.8986% PA For 4 years 0.2736% PA 2.1486% PA For 5 years 0.2736% PA 2.2736% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 12.03.2021 VALUE 12.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA For 12 Months -0.2043% PA 0.6707% PA For 2 Years -0.2043% PA 1.1707% PA For 3 Years -0.2043% PA 1.4207% PA For 4 Years -0.2043% PA 1.6707% PA For 5 years -0.2043% PA 1.7957% PA ========================================================

