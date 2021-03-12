ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Raw sugar falls, but losses limited by tight supplies

  • May raw sugar was down 0.9% to 16.21 cents per lb .
  • May arabica coffee fell 0.7% to $1.3145 per lb, having gained 1.1% on Thursday.
  • May London cocoa was flat at 1,777 pounds per tonne.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar prices fell on Friday amid risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets and a stronger dollar, though near term supply tightness limited losses.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was down 0.9% to 16.21 cents per lb at 1150 GMT, having gained 2.4% on Thursday.

Dealers said sugar was consolidating and should remain range bound between 16 and 16.50 cents near term, underpinned by a poor harvest in Thailand, slow Indian exports and uncertainty over the upcoming Brazilian crop.

Sugar's upside is capped by widespread bets the market will eventually move into surplus this year.

May white sugar fell 0.7% to $460 a tonne, having gained 2.2% on Thursday.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell 0.7% to $1.3145 per lb, having gained 1.1% on Thursday.

Brazil's real currency has recovered after its recent fall to a 10-month low against the dollar.

A stronger real reduces dollar-denominated coffee prices in local currency terms in top producer Brazil and can deter producers from selling.

A weak real has led coffee prices to slip back steadily after hitting a one year high in late February on concerns over the upcoming Brazilian crop.

May robusta coffee fell 0.9% to $1,406 a tonne.

COCOA

May London cocoa was flat at 1,777 pounds per tonne.

May New York cocoa fell 0.8% to $2,572 a tonne.

Cocoa prices are steadying after hitting three month highs in early March on technically driven fund buying. Fundamentals remain bearish, however, with a global surplus forecast for the current season.

