PC Board reviews progress on sell-offs of various entities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammedmian Soomro Thursday chaired the Privatization Board meeting.

The Board was briefed about the latest progress made in the transactions of different entities including NPPMCL, Pakistan Steel Mills, House Building Finance Corporation (HBFCL), Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), SME Bank, and First Women Bank (FWB).

It was briefed that the transactions of Jinnah Convention Center, Heavy Electrical complex, SME bank and Services International Hotel (SIH) are at advanced stages.

The Board approved the minutes of the previous board meeting. The implementation status of the previous Board meeting was also discussed.

Federal Minister and Chairman Privatisation Commission Board, Mohammedmian Soomro said that the PC Board actively pursuing the timelines for each and every transaction.

He appreciated the role of the Board in efficient decision making to help the privatisation plan. Federal Minister for Privatisation also added that the objective of the privatisation program is revenue generation for debt retirement and poverty alleviation. Privatization board members and senior officers of the Ministry attended the meeting. This was 2nd Board meeting of the year 2021.

