Coronavirus positivity rate surges to 7.51pc in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 33 more coronavirus patients lost their lives across Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total fatalities to 5662.

Out of 17,174 tests conducted across the province, upto 1290 fresh virus cases were reported taking the tally of cases to 180,944. With the recovery of 698 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients has reached 167,967. The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province further increased to 7.51% from 6.59%. So far 2278 healthcare workers have been tested positive for coronavirus with positivity rate of 12%.

This is the second straight day the province has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases. A day earlier, Punjab recorded 1,006 cases and 29 deaths. According to the Punjab health department’s data, 741 out of the 1,290 cases (57.4pc) were reported in Lahore. Rawalpindi and Faisalabad both reported 81 cases each, followed by 58 in Gujrat. As many as 41 smart lockdowns and 4,331 micro-smart lockdowns are currently imposed across the province of Punjab.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 93301 cases and 2284 deaths, Rawalpindi 15086 cases and 911 deaths, Faisalabad 10673 cases and 543 deaths, Multan 9653 cases and 387 deaths, Bahawalpur 4275 cases and 152 deaths, Gujranwala 4923 cases and 136 deaths, Gujrat 5022 cases and 82 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2631 cases and 138 deaths, Sialkot 3899 cases and 165 deaths and Sargodha reported 3413 cases and 148 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday has paid a visit to coronavirus vaccination center at Lahore’s Expo Center and inspected the facilities available to the visitors. The minister appreciated Captain Muhammad Usman (r) and his team over satisfactory arrangements and said that over 1400 people have received the vaccine in 24 hours.

Dr Yasmin Rashid assured that best quality vaccine is being given to the people to eradicate the virus from the country. She disclosed that up to 41 smart lockdowns and 4,331 micro-smart lockdowns are currently imposed across the province. The people should take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus, she insisted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021