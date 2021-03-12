Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
12 Mar 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
MCB-Arif Habib Savings 30.06.2021 22.5% Interim Cash Dividend 10.03.2021
Investment Limited
Kohinoor Energy Limited 30.06.2021 60% Interim Cash Dividend 11.03.2021
==============================================================================================
