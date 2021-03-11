IHC directs 25 lawyers to submit reply within four weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the 25 lawyers including Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Zahid Mehmood Raja to submit their comments within four weeks in a contempt of court case in IHC building vandalising matter.

During hearing, lawyer of Shaistan Tabassam and Khalid Mehmood's, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon pleaded that evidence of contempt of court against his clients should be produced. Everyone was served same notice of contempt of court, he said.

He argued they wanted that disciplinary proceeding should also be resumed before this bench. He said the lawyers were brought into court in handcuffs and they had severe concern over it.

Shoaib Shaheen Advocate pleaded that a campaign had been launched on social and electronic media to defame legal fraternity.

Justice Farooq said that some lawyers had submitted comments while several were yet to file it. The court instructed the lawyers to submit written reply within four weeks and adjourned the case.