PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

(Karachi) Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the position of deputy chairman Senate.

In a tweet on Thursday, Faraz said: "Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex-FATA PTI member."

The PM had also nominated Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Senate Chairman after consultation with party lawmakers.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government offered the post of deputy chairman Senate to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The ruling party offered the slot to senior JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri but he rejected its proposal. Later, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also decided to give the office of Senate deputy chairman to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

A tough contest is expected between Opposition's joint candidate for Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani. Both sides claim they would win the slot by majority. The voting for electing Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 (tomorrow).