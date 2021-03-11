ANL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.64%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
AVN 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.11%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.51%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
PAEL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 120.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.95 (-5.44%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.28 (-1.12%)
BR30 23,262 Decreased By ▼ -387.46 (-1.64%)
KSE100 43,227 Decreased By ▼ -464.55 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,054 Decreased By ▼ -272.16 (-1.49%)
Business & Finance

Tesla raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S

  • Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

Tesla Inc has increased price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website.

Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.

electric carmaker Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Model Y Long Range

Tesla raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S

