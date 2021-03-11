Minister terms Livestock Expo 2021 unique event

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi said that Livestock Expo 2021 is a big and unique event in which 40 breeds of goats, 12 breeds of sheeps, 12 breeds of cows as well as buffaloes will be displayed, he added that this time more than 100 species of fisheries including freshwater and marine fish will be exhibited.

This he said while talking to media persons at Press Club Hyderabad Wednesday. The provincial minister further said that the expo 2021 will also showcase various species of rare birds related to poultry, including local birds and fancy birds.

He said that the livestock expo would be like a family show in which the culture department organized cultural and concert music programs for the entertainment of the people while the sports and youth affairs department also organized horse and camel races. He said that livestock and agricultural product manufacturers have also been invited to the expo so that cattle owners and farmers could be made aware of modern equipments. He said that 53% of the population of Pakistan lives in villages whose source of livelihood is agriculture and livestock so the government of Sindh is making efforts to promote agriculture and livestock. He further said that media reports were published regarding last year Expo that the Sindh government had spent Rs 400 million on the livestock expo while a total of Rs 80 million was spent and due to last year’s Livestock Expo, various breads of Sindh were promoted all over the world and major projects for Livestock Improvement were received from World Bank, European Union and USAID.

Asked about the rising prices of chickens, the provincial minister said that the federal government has made everything more expensive in the last two and a half years and especially petrol and diesel prices are sky rocketing due to which the effect is coming. Criticizing the federal government, the provincial minister said that tomatoes were imported from outside on the occasion of tomatoes cultivation in Sindh, which caused great loss to the farmers of Sindh, he added that import and export policy is always decided by the federal government so the provinces are also suffering due to their wrong policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021