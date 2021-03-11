ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister terms Livestock Expo 2021 unique event

Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi said that Livestock Expo 2021 is a big and unique event in which 40 breeds of goats, 12 breeds of sheeps, 12 breeds of cows as well as buffaloes will be displayed, he added that this time more than 100 species of fisheries including freshwater and marine fish will be exhibited.

This he said while talking to media persons at Press Club Hyderabad Wednesday. The provincial minister further said that the expo 2021 will also showcase various species of rare birds related to poultry, including local birds and fancy birds.

He said that the livestock expo would be like a family show in which the culture department organized cultural and concert music programs for the entertainment of the people while the sports and youth affairs department also organized horse and camel races. He said that livestock and agricultural product manufacturers have also been invited to the expo so that cattle owners and farmers could be made aware of modern equipments. He said that 53% of the population of Pakistan lives in villages whose source of livelihood is agriculture and livestock so the government of Sindh is making efforts to promote agriculture and livestock. He further said that media reports were published regarding last year Expo that the Sindh government had spent Rs 400 million on the livestock expo while a total of Rs 80 million was spent and due to last year’s Livestock Expo, various breads of Sindh were promoted all over the world and major projects for Livestock Improvement were received from World Bank, European Union and USAID.

Asked about the rising prices of chickens, the provincial minister said that the federal government has made everything more expensive in the last two and a half years and especially petrol and diesel prices are sky rocketing due to which the effect is coming. Criticizing the federal government, the provincial minister said that tomatoes were imported from outside on the occasion of tomatoes cultivation in Sindh, which caused great loss to the farmers of Sindh, he added that import and export policy is always decided by the federal government so the provinces are also suffering due to their wrong policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank European Union Farmers USAID Abdul Bari Pitafi livestock fisheries Livestock Expo 2021 export policy

Minister terms Livestock Expo 2021 unique event

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.