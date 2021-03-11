Banking services on Cloud: NdcTech, PTCL sign partnership

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) signed a partnership with NdcTech, an award-winning regional partner of Temenos, to offer Banking Services on Cloud for the first time in Pakistan.

Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO and Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer (Operations), PTCL and Ammara Masood, CEO & President NdcTech attended the signing ceremony held in Karachi, along with senior officials from both sides.

This collaboration will allow NdcTech and PTCL to offer Cloud-based Digital Banking and Core Banking solutions. This will be offered to banks and non-banking financial institutions for the first time in Pakistan.—PR

