LME official prices
11 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2196.50 2141.00 8895.00 1956.00 15907.00 27300.00 2735.00 2190.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2196.50 2141.00 8895.00 1956.00 15907.00 27300.00 2735.00 2190.50
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2156.50 8877.00 1976.50 15951.00 24340.00 2757.50 2208.50
3-months Seller 2209.50 2156.50 8877.00 1976.50 15951.00 24340.00 2757.50 2208.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22740.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22740.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
