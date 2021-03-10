129 new coronavirus cases detected in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as six more patients of Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 4,448 while 256 new cases emerged out of which 129 were from Karachi.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 4,448 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,964 samples were tested which detected 256 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,106,622 tests had been conducted against which 260,405 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 251,673 patients had recovered, including 142 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 4,284 patients were under treatment, of them 3,968 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 305 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 274 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 256 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 52 from East, 37 Korangi, 18 South, 12 Central, 8 Malir and 2 West. Matiari has 24, Hyderabad 13, Sanghar 10, Badin 7, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Larkana 6 each, Dadu, Naushero Feroze and Kamber 5 each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Thatta and Jacobabad 3 each, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 2 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.