COAS, Uzbek FM discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.