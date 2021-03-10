ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Uzbek FM, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation

  • Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region
  • The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan Peace Process
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday.

The military's media wing said that matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region, the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Kamilov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and conveyed cordial greetings of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoye. He reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

Underlining the historic and civilisational links between the two countries, he said that Pakistan highly valued its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wished to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The prime minister particularly emphasised that enhanced trade and regional connectivity were the cornerstones of economic growth and development. He underscored Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

