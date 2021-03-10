ANL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.24%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-4.64%)
BOP 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -49.94 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,971 Decreased By ▼ -317 (-1.31%)
KSE100 43,910 Decreased By ▼ -313.15 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,412 Decreased By ▼ -158.55 (-0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products in a push for inclusivity

Reuters 10 Mar 2021

Dove soap maker Unilever will remove the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, as well as stop digital alterations of body shapes and skin colour of models used in its advertising in a push to be more inclusive.

The move from the London-based company, which is one of the top advertisers in the world, comes as it tries to move beyond the backlash it has faced for some of its advertising campaigns.

Unilever was pushed to rename its top selling skin-lightening brand in India to “Glow & Lovely” from “Fair & Lovely” last year after facing consumer ire over negatively stereotyping darker skin tones.

Related: Unilever Pakistan to stop using ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’

In 2017, the company faced a social media outcry over an advert for Dove body wash, which showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman.

More recently, an ad forced Unilever to pull all its TRESemmé haircare products from South African retail stores for 10 days due to a backlash.

“We know that removing ‘normal’ alone will not fix the problem, but we believe it is an important step towards a more inclusive definition of beauty,” Sunny Jain, president of Unilever’s beauty and personal care division told Reuters.

The power of three Pakistani women: Kicking fair out of Fair & Lovely

Globally, more than a hundred Unilever brands will have the word “normal” removed to describe skin type or hair texture, and replaced with terms such as “grey hair” for shampoos or “moisture replenish” for skin creams by March next year.

Unilever said a poll it conducted of about 10,000 people globally showed that more than half the respondents felt using “normal” to describe hair or skin made people feel excluded, while 70% said using the word in advertising had a negative impact.

The company also said it would stop digitally altering body shape, size, proportion and skin tones of models it uses in its own advertisements, or those of its paid influencers across all its brands, a move that started with the Dove brand in 2018.

unilever Diversity consumer goods Skincare

Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products in a push for inclusivity

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters