Mar 10, 2021
Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

Recorder Report Updated 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed resolve to use technology to ensure transparency in the elections. Speaking during the cabinet meeting, he also referred to UN report and stated it is horrible because it reported that how from developing countries US$1000 billion were being laundered in tax heaven countries every year by respective ruling elites.

The prime minister said that ruling elites of the past have done great harm to the morality and consequently the corruption is not being considered a bad thing by the society. He said that the past rulers stole national wealth by making all the institutions toothless and initiating projects to get kick back.

The prime minister said that he would take update regularly on electronic voting machines, etc. to make the whole process transparent, adding he would regularly take updates on the matter giving right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. He said the people have to pay the price of this corruption in the form of inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

